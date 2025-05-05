Nakonde Police Cells Breached: Over 40 Inmates Bolt in Broad Daylight Chaos



In a scene that could rival an action movie, chaos broke out at Nakonde Police Station on Sunday evening when more than 40 inmates made a daring escape in broad daylight, leaving officers and the public in utter disbelief.



The great escape unfolded around 17:00 hours, catching both police and nearby residents off guard. Eyewitnesses say the usually calm station suddenly erupted into confusion as barefoot men burst out of custody, sprinting in all directions like a pack of startled impalas.



“They were just running like they had seen Satan himself!” laughed one local motorbike rider. “At first I thought it was a football celebration, until I saw uniforms and some with handcuffs dangling that’s when I knew ‘ah, trouble has come.’”



The escapees, who include suspects, convicts, and those on remand, were being held at the district’s main police station due to the absence of a correctional facility in Nakonde. Typically, they await transfer to Isoka or Chinsali correctional centres, but on this fateful evening, they decided to transfer themselves to freedom.



Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola confirmed the incident, describing it as “serious and unfortunate,” but said the exact number of escapees was still being verified. A manhunt involving all available police units is now in full swing, with officers combing nearby villages, bushes, and crossing points like detectives in a Nollywood thriller.



The escape has also sparked laughter and concern on social media, with one user joking, “Nakonde Police Station needs a padlock from Soweto Market – these Lusaka ones are fake.”



As the district reels from the bold breakout, residents are being urged to report any suspicious individuals especially those still in cuffs, barefoot, and looking extremely lost.



This is a developing story… but one thing’s for sure someone at the station has serious explaining to do.



