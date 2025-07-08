NALUMANGO DONATES K50,000 TO UCZ CHOIR



UNITED Church of Zambia Lusaka Presbytery Bishop Rodwell Siame has urged political leaders to exhibit the values for which Zambians are known as they engage with one another.





Bishop Siame says that when leaders uphold national values, those same values will filter down to the citizens.





He said this during the United Church of Zambia St Paul’s Kabwata Congregation Choir Tetinfilondolole Bwino album launch in Lusaka yesterday.





Meanwhile, Vice President Mutale Nalumango emphasised the importance of leaders communicating with one another respectfully, as citizens often emulate their conduct.



Mrs. Nalumango added that politicians must lead by example and speak the truth.





She further stated that there is no need for the Church and Government to operate in parallel, as they serve the same people.





Mrs. Nalumango also encouraged the Church to use music and talent as tools to minister to society against divorce, substance abuse, and other social vices.





She donated fifty thousand kwacha to support the choir in purchasing a 29-seater bus for evangelism.





Meanwhile, UCZ St Paul’s Congregation Minister-in-Charge, Reverend Chiyana Nkonde, said music in the hands of Godly men and women carries great power.





Reverend Nkonde said the newly launched album will serve as a medium through which God will bring healing, comfort, and joy to many who listen.



Zanis