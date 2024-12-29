Nalumango honours husband for believing in her



By Oliver Chisenga



VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says a woman who succeeds does so because there is a man who believes in her.



In an interview following the recent conferring of an honorary doctorate in Education Management and Leadership on her by Gideon Robert University and an honorary doctorate in Political Science from Kesmonds International University of Cameroon, the Vice-President paid tribute to her husband Bishop Max Nalumango for supporting her.





The honorary doctorates were conferred on Vice-President Nalumango during the 11th graduation ceremony in Lusaka last week.



She said Bishop Nalumango has been her pillar of strength and a firm believer of everything she has been doing.





“To my dear husband, your continuous support has been my strength. Bishop, Dr, Max, I heard many names… Nalumango, that’s where I get the names from. The late Dr Myles Monroe once said…and I believe him, ‘a woman who succeeds does so because there is a man who believes in her’. You have been that firm believer and I profoundly share this recognition with you,” said Vice-President on Friday. “Believing in me, with all that I am, with all the weaknesses that I have, is like a faculty or faculties of Gideon Robert University and Kesmonds International University believing in me. And today honouring me is a push to greater works. Being honoured is actually giving you greater responsibility … I will not disappoint you.”





Bishop Nalumango responded to the challenge by planting a kiss on the Vice President’s lips as he presented her with a bouquet of flowers.





Bishop Nalumango is the founder and overseer of Oasis of Blessing Assembly situated in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area.





In October, Vice-President Nalumango was also conferred with a Master of Laws in Constitutionalism and Human Rights from Cavendish University.