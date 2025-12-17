Namibia Takes Full Ownership of China-Aided Satellite Ground Station in Boost to Space Capabilities





Namibia has officially taken ownership of the China-aided Satellite Ground Data Receiving Station (SGDRS) to strengthen its space and earth-observation capabilities.





China handed over the satellite ground station to Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Information and Youth Services and Communication.





The project includes the construction of satellite data-receiving infrastructure, data processing systems and the training of local Namibian technicians.





Officials said China will train Namibians to operate and maintain the facility until they become fully equipped and familiar with the technology.





Namibian government said the station will support natural resource management, agricultural planning, disaster monitoring and response, etc.