Namibia upset about president’s children’s trip to Dubai for COP28

Some people in Namibia are angry because they found out that President Hage Geingob‘s four children went with the government’s group to the COP28 climate summit.

Six of the president’s family members were part of Namibia’s group in Dubai.

President Geingob’s office said on Monday that his children went to the city, but they did not use government money for their trip.

The office didn’t say how the rest of the family got paid.

President Geingob and Madame Geingos used their own money to pay for their children’s flights and hotel stays. The Namibian Presidency announced this on Monday.

“The people of Namibia and the media can be sure that no public money has been used for the first couple’s children. ”

The president’s office said that the accusations were meant to harm his reputation and were motivated by politics. They are meant to take attention away from the great job President Geingob and the Namibian team did at COP28.

However, some people in Namibia have said that the president’s response is not good enough. They think it doesn’t show that the President Geingob’s children and family paid for their own travel.

Some people want the president to say why his family members went to COP28 and why they were part of the government group if their trip was paid for privately.

“Do you think we are stupid. Why would they be on the delegates list if they weren’t part of it. Why is it important for them to be in Dubai with state delegates. ” a person from Namibia asked on X.

Namibian MP Inna Hengari said that we are expecting a detailed report to be given in parliament.

She was upset with the government for paying for the president’s family to travel, but saying they didn’t have enough money to pay for an MP and parliamentary official to go to COP28.

Many people are upset about African governments sending a lot of people to COP28. They think it’s a waste of money.

Some governments like Nigeria, Tanzania, and Kenya say that not all the delegates they send to meetings are paid for by the government. Some of them represent the media, charities, and private businesses.