NASA schools Kim Kardashian after she said Americans never landed on the Moon

NASA publicly pushed back this week after reality TV star Kim Kardashian revived the decades-old conspiracy theory that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing was faked.

In the latest episode of her series, The Kardashians, the celebrity mogul shared her doubts with co-star Sarah Paulson, claiming she had articles and videos proving astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin never actually walked on the lunar surface.

Kardashian’s primary piece of evidence was an alleged quote from astronaut Buzz Aldrin. While reading from an unnamed source, she claimed Aldrin responded to a question about the expedition’s scariest moment by saying:

“There was no scary moment because it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen.” “Go to TikTok … see for yourself … Why is the flag blowing? … Why are there no stars?”

Despite Kardashian insisting that Aldrin “says it all the time now in interviews,” numerous fact-checks have shown that clips used by conspiracy theorists are often heavily edited or taken out of context.

Aldrin has consistently maintained that the Moon landing was real, and he even allegedly punched a man in 2022 for harassing him about the mission being a hoax.

Hours after the episode aired, NASA’s Acting Administrator Sean Duffy took to social media platform X to set the record straight:

“Yes, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!”

Duffy tagged Kardashian in his post and highlighted the agency’s current lunar program, the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon.

He concluded his clapback by stating, “We won the last space race and we will win this one too,” before extending an invitation for Kardashian to attend the Artemis mission’s launch at the Kennedy Space Center.

Kardashian’s comments have predictably reignited the popular conspiracy theory online, urging viewers to “go to TikTok” to “see for yourself.” However, scientists continue to emphasize the mountain of evidence, including 382 kilograms of lunar rock brought back by Apollo astronauts and independently verified by laboratories globally.