NATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL LAUNCHED

29th October, 2022 – Lusaka

IN line with President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development’s agenda of uplifting Arts in Zambia and the promotion of national Unity, a National Arts Festival (NAF) has been launched by Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Honourable Elvis Nkandu in Lusaka today under the theme ‘We are One’. The festival will run from 2nd to 5th November, 2022 and will consist of countless Art activities ranging from music, film screening, poetry and theatre dance.

Speaking at the NAF launch press briefing at the Ministry Headquarters, Mr Nkandu who was flanked by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said the theme embraces the Zambian long-standing belief in Unity of Purpose, Unity as a Nation and Unity in Diversity.

He said the festival activities will be enjoyed in different modes of delivery from satellite venues namely Chawama Grounds, Mahatma Ghandi Grounds, Zingalume Grounds to main venue performances on the last day at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC), where Her Honour the Vice President is expected to grace the occasion.

Mr Nkandu said Government expects all 10 provinces of the country to be represented with different forms of Art since this is a NATIONAL arts festival. He said the festival will be staged on the principles of creativity, unity, patriotism and excellence and its activities are expected to fascinate a vast and diversified audience.

He assured the Nation that the UPND’s New Dawn Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts is working hard to ensure more of such events occur annually to continue providing platforms for talent identification and setting a benchmark for quality content in the Art Sector.

Mr Nkandu encouraged the Nation to be spreading the message of oneness beyond and far after this event in tandem with the theme.

Meanwhile, PS Chileshe echoed the Minister’s invitation of each and every citizen to the festival in the hope that the citizenry will thereafter return home empowered with new visions of supporting and believing in the Arts.

The UPND Government under the great leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema has made significant strides towards developing the Arts Sector such as providing an enabling environment for artists to thrive and addressing the challenges and needs of the sector by developing drafts of both the National Arts and Film policies that have been developed through inclusive consultations with various stakeholders.

(C) The Falcon