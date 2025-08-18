NATO and European leaders to join Zelensky at talks with Trump at White House

A major diplomatic gathering is set to take place in Washington as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, August 17.

A host of European leaders, including Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will join the talks. Their presence underlines the high stakes of the moment, as Kyiv’s allies attempt to navigate a difficult path toward ending the war with Russia.

The meeting comes on the heels of Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which appeared to signal a shift in Trump’s strategy. Instead of prioritizing an immediate ceasefire, Trump said he was focusing on securing a lasting peace deal. This approach aligns closely with Putin’s own aims and has raised concern among European leaders about what concessions may be expected from Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed his attendance, saying he supports “this next phase of talks” while stressing that any peace path cannot be decided without Zelensky. He has also promised that the UK will back Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” Starmer will co-chair a meeting of European allies before the White House talks to discuss providing Ukraine with strong security guarantees should a deal materialize.

Other European figures expected at the White House include Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Each leader has emphasized the importance of preserving Ukraine’s sovereignty and ensuring Europe’s security, though their unity may be tested by Trump’s fast-moving diplomatic push.

Europe’s anxiety stems in part from the outcome of the Alaska summit. Putin reportedly insisted that Ukraine must surrender the Donbas region, while Trump appeared open to the idea of freezing front lines elsewhere in exchange for a broader peace arrangement. European leaders worry that conceding Donbas would leave Ukraine dangerously exposed and undermine long-term stability in the region.

For its part, Moscow celebrated the Alaska talks, with Russian officials claiming that the “objectives of the special military operation” would be achieved either militarily or diplomatically. The Kremlin’s demands also included curbing Ukraine’s military power, abandoning NATO membership aspirations, and declaring neutrality — conditions that Kyiv has repeatedly rejected.

Germany’s foreign minister Johann Wadephul said any peace deal must include “clear security guarantees” for Ukraine, signaling Europe’s readiness to work alongside the US to provide those assurances. While Trump has suggested that a peace agreement could be reached quickly, European officials remain skeptical about whether Russia can be trusted to uphold any commitments.

Trump has hinted at organizing a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelensky by the end of the week if tomorrow’s talks go well. The challenge for European leaders will be persuading Trump to balance his urgency for a deal with the principles they believe are essential for Ukraine’s survival and for Europe’s broader security.