NATO Chief Rutte Backs US-Israel Strikes: “Degrading Iran’s Nuclear Capability Is Vital”





BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte gave a clear endorsement today to ongoing US and Israeli military actions against Iran, calling them essential for European security, Middle East stability, and Israel’s survival.





In a joint press conference with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, Rutte stated: “In my contacts with allies all over NATO territory, what I’m sensing and hearing is that we agree—as we always did—that it was crucial for Iran not to get its hands on a nuclear capability [or] a ballistic missile capability. And what the US [and Israel are] at this moment [doing] is degrading that capability of Iran, and I think that’s very important. This is important for European security, for [the] Middle East. It is vital for Israel itself.”





He added that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose a direct threat to Israel’s future, the broader region, and Europe.





On the Strait of Hormuz, blocked by Iran amid the escalating conflict and disrupting 20 percent of global oil flows, Rutte stressed urgency: “Then when it comes to the Hormuz Strait: everybody agrees this strait cannot stay closed. It has to open up again as soon as possible. This [is] a crucial [world] economy.”





Rutte noted that NATO allies are in intense discussions with the United States and among themselves to find the best path forward on this major security and economic issue. He expressed confidence that allies will act in support of shared interests.





The comments come as President Trump has voiced frustration with some NATO partners’ hesitation to help reopen the vital waterway, highlighting tensions within the alliance during the US-Israeli campaign against Tehran. Rutte’s remarks signal strong backing for the strikes while emphasizing collective NATO consultation rather than direct alliance involvement in the conflict.