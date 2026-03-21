NATO Withdraws All Personnel from Iraq as Conflict Escalates

The NATO has confirmed the full withdrawal of its personnel from Iraq, relocating all staff back to Europe amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

A statement from NATO’s European command said the move was necessary as the security situation has become “too dangerous” to maintain operations on the ground.

Military sources indicated that staying in Iraq under current conditions is “no longer appropriate,” especially as NATO facilities near the US Embassy in Baghdad have been repeatedly targeted by missiles and drones since the conflict erupted on February 28.

Iraqi security officials reported that at least 45 personnel, including US troops, were evacuated from bases on Friday morning local time.

Despite the sudden withdrawal, Baghdad emphasized there is “no conflict” with the United States or NATO, describing the move as a temporary measure due to rising security concerns.