NBA Coach and Player arrested in illegal gambling

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier have been arrested in connection with an investigation into illegal gambling, according to reports by US media on Thursday, October 23.

ABC News, citing law enforcement sources, reported that Billups’ arrest was linked to an illegal poker operation allegedly connected to the Mafia. The 49-year-old former NBA star was taken into custody and is expected to make his first court appearance in Oregon later in the day.

Rozier, 31, was arrested in a separate but related betting case, ABC said. CBS News reported that FBI Director Kash Patel was scheduled to hold a press conference in New York at 10:00 am (1400 GMT) to address the arrests.

Billups, a former Detroit Pistons standout, retired from professional basketball in 2014 after a decorated playing career. He has served as head coach of the Trail Blazers for five years.

Rozier, drafted 16th overall by the Boston Celtics in 2015, has played 11 seasons in the NBA and joined the Miami Heat ahead of the 2024–25 season. He did not appear in the Heat’s opening game on Wednesday.

The arrests come amid heightened scrutiny of gambling within professional sports. Last year, Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter was banned from the NBA for life following a betting-related scandal.