NBA star, Dwight Howard’s wife files for divorce just 6 months into their marriage

There’s an ongoing marriages struggle in the home of Ex NBA star, Dwight Howard despite just getting married recently.

Amber Rose Howard, known professionally as rapper and reality TV star Amy Luciani, filed for divorce from former NBA star Dwight Howard.

She cited that the reason was due to irreconcilable differences and stating the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no prospects for reconciliation.

The couple married on January 11, 2025, after announcing their engagement in December 2024.

Luciani has already removed photos of Howard from her social media, a sign of how bad things are between them.

The split unfortunately for the NBA stat came following a public drama involving his ex, Royce Reed.

His ex partner accused him of being an absent father who ain’t taking care of their child and other allegations.

Howard, 39, has a net worth estimated at $140 million and plays in the BIG3 League after an 18-season NBA career.