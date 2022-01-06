NDC NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE JOINS UPND

Almost half of the NDC National Executive Committee has joined the ruling United Party for National Development-UPND.

The 10-member team comprised of National Mobilization Chairperson, Newton Chabala, National Security Chairperson, Moses Mwanza, Member of the Central Committee, Theresa Nsunga, Vice Chairperson for Mobilization, Sandra Pafwila, MCC Mr Tresfor Mutale, MCC Thomas Sinkala, Chairperson for Livestock, Mulonga Albert, and National Chairperson in charge of Elections, Brian Chabu, was led by NDC National Chairperson, Fr Richard Luonde.

Fr Luonde says his team has decided to join the UPND due to the credible leadership that has the interest of people at heart.

He says the move was also meant at safeguarding the interests of the Zambian people whom he said laboured tirelessly to usher the New Dawn into public office.

“We as NDC in the Alliance fought so hard that this alliance wins the August 12th election. After achieving this, UPND has become worthy and we have seen a number of people wanting to join the UPND because it has become a party of choice.

We have suffered enough and this is the time to end the suffering because we have a credible leadership,” he said.

In receiving the NDC officials UPND SG, Batuke Imenda assured them that the party will ensure that all new members are given enough room in the party to fulfill their potential.

He said the move was a sign of the confidence that the people of Zambia had in the UPND-led Government.

“We are here to witness this occasion from our friends who have come to join us. Please friends feel free because you have made a right choice. They have come to join us and be part-of the revolution to make life better for all. This is a sign of the confidence that Zambians have in the UPND-led Government. We are very grateful that Zambians continue to recognize the credible leadership of our President, Hakainde Hichilema.

Zambians love peace and this has been realised by the decree made by President Hichilema, “charged Imenda.

He also asked the new members to feel at home and immediately start working together with members who will eventually identify their abilities.

“Our colleagues feel it is important to join the mainstream party,We are welcoming them with much gratitude. Please feel free to work with the structures to recognize your abilities and they will eventually incorporate you in their structures. he said.

Commenting on the same, UPND National Chairman, Stephen Katuka also expressed gratitude that the NDC Executive had joined the party.

He called the move a “big kill”, calling on them to “feel at home”.

“In the party, we want to work as a team. Let us journey this country together. We have a country that is bigger than one individual and we can only develop this country if we are united. We are looking for colleagues who can come and help us develop the country,” he said.

Others who witnessed the auspicious occasion are UPND National Chairperson Stephen Katuka, Deputy National Chairman, Collins Maoma, UPND Media Director Ruth Dante and UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda.