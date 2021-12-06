For Immediate Realease

NDC NATIONAL GOVERNING COUNCIL MEMBERS REAFFIRMES MWENYA MUSENGE AS NDC PRESIDENT

Lusaka 6th December 2021

The highest organ of the National Democratic Congress party converged on 4th December 2021 to address a number of pressing issues.

The meeting was well attended by more than two thirds of National Governing Council (NDC) members.

The NGC unanimously reaffirmed the confidence vested in the new leadership of President Mwenya Musenge.

The meeting wished the best of luck to the five members of NGC who recently resigned from the party and attempted to cause confusion thereafter. These misfits include ,among other, Father Luonde and professor Atanga

The party National Governing Council ratified the appointment of Mwenya Musenge as party interim president.

The NGC meeting also streamlined a number of NGC interim positions that marked the end of the position of national coordinator and provincial cordinators.

Upon ratification yesterday, our President Mwenya Musenge immediately made changes and appointed James Wamunyima as NDC Secretary General to be deputized by Dr Paul Kakunta Mbulo secretary general political, Joseph Kasonde as secretary general administration and the new NDC party National Chairlady is Maxilda Mutampi Mulasikwanda.

In addition, other new appointments were made and to this effect, the outlook of NGC members holding portfolios is as outlined below.

Honourable Joseph Chishala Chairperson Incharge of labour.

Kennedy Siyanda Chairperson in charge of Information and Publicity.

Edward Simfukwe administrative secretary

George Sichula Party Spokesperson.

Grace Mwanza Chairperson education,

Mr Roy Nangalelwa Chairperson Incharge of National security and intelligence,

John Kandyata Chairperson agriculture,

Chairperson elections Ackson Simwizya,

Chairperson mobilisation Victor Nkongolo

Chairperson tourism Paul Sensele,

Chairperson leagal affairs Ms Petrina Lubinda,

Ms Thula Timar Shaba Chairperson community development and social services,

Chairperson Health Ms Nancy Kachushi,

Chairperson small scale and medium enterprises Mr Isaac Lukashi,

Chairperson defence Mr Alfred Kayula.

Medson Mugala Chairperson Incharge of Youth National.

Maureen Sense Chairperson national to be deputized by Ms Bernadette Mpundu.

Reagan Kachingwe copperbelt provincial Chairperson

Nachama Shimulinda Chairperson National Youth Incharge of mobilisation

Gilbert Bwali Musonda Chairperson Incharge of Finance.

The new NDC President has since wished all the appointees a good luck in their new roles and has promised that the remaining portfolios will be filled soon.

The National Democratic Congress will hold it’s national general conference in 2022 on a date to be advised.

Issued by: NDC Media Department