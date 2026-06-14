🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Ndola Central Draws Its Own Crowd as Tayali Launches Campaign in Mapalo

While opposition presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and the Tonse Alliance were drawing supporters from across the Copperbelt to Kitwe for their major campaign rally on Saturday, Ndola Central ensured it remained firmly in the political conversation.

Thousands of residents packed Chibolele Grounds in Mapalo Ward for the official launch of UPND candidate Frank M. Tayali’s Ndola Central parliamentary campaign, producing one of the largest constituency-level gatherings witnessed in the district since the official campaign period began.

The turnout transformed the grounds into a sea of yellow as supporters arrived from different parts of the constituency, with songs, slogans and party regalia dominating the atmosphere throughout the event. The gathering offered an early glimpse into what is expected to be a fiercely contested parliamentary race in one of the Copperbelt’s most politically significant urban constituencies.

Tayali later described the event as the beginning of a broader political movement.

“Thank you Mapalo Ward. The movement has just started!” he wrote following the launch.

The strong showing is likely to encourage the ruling party, which faces an increasingly energised opposition campaign on the Copperbelt.

Saturday’s political spotlight was largely focused on Kitwe where Mundubile launched his Tonse Alliance campaign before a large regional audience. Yet in Ndola, Tayali’s supporters ensured their constituency generated its own momentum.

With less than two months before polling day, campaign launches are increasingly becoming tests of organisation, mobilisation and voter enthusiasm. In Ndola Central, Saturday’s turnout suggested that both the ruling party and opposition campaigns may find themselves competing not only for votes, but for political momentum itself.

For corrections, partnerships, advertising inquiries, opinion submissions, feature submissions and story tips, contact the People’s Brief editorial team via editor.peoplesbrief@gmail.com.

© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya