By Daily Star Reporter

A 37-year-old man of Ndola who allegedly stole four bangles and a necklace worth about K50, 000 has appeared in the Ndola High Court on the Aggravated Robbery Charge.

John Isaya is accused of having stolen the said items on April 11 last year whist acting with other armed persons.

Isaya is accused of having threatened to use actual violence on Mike Kambeni, the owner of the items.

And when the matter came up before High Court Judge Davies Mumba for plea during the High Court Opening Session, John Isaya refuted having stolen the said items.

Meanwhile, Zambia Correctional Copperbelt Deputy Commissioner and Commanding officer James Nkoloma said the correctional facilities on the province had a total of 5,432 inmates.

“Kansenshi has 466 inmates, Ndola remand 324, Lusanshya 401, Mufulira 266, Chitwe 1086, Kamfinsa 3,804 and Chingola correctional facility 443,” he said.

The January session has a total of seven murder cases to be tried, four vandalism cases, two aggravated robbery cases and seven cases of causing death by dangerous driving.