NDOLA OLD WOMAN ACCUSED OF DEFAMING HH GETS BAIL

An elderly woman of Kabushi Constituency who was detained for more than 10 days for allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema has been released on bail.

The elderly lady and her young counterpart, who have been held in the custody for the past 11 days, walked to freedom after a number of stakeholders complained about her prolonged detention.

In the video the woman who gave solidarity to former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo was quizzing her counterparts whether the republican president had money.

“The PF has worked, now tell me if you look at the president what exactly has he done has he brought any money or given us anything,” the lady lamented.

A number of opposition leaders complained over the prolonged detention of the lady who was not given fair deal.

CREDIT: Dailynationzambia