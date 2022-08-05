Crystal Renay has filed for divorce from her husband, Ne-Yo days after she publicly accused him of cheating in a lengthy Instagram post.

In divorce documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday August 4, the model, 36, claimed that Ne-Yo, 42, “recently fathered a minor” with his “paramour.”

In the documents filed on Monday August 1, Renay listed their date of separation as July 22. She further stated that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

Renay and Ne-Yo initially tied the knot in February 2016. The on-again, off-again couple divorced two years later before marrying again in April 2022.

While they share three children together; Shaffer, 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 1, Ne-Yo is also the father of Madilyn, 11, and Mason, 10, from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw.

Renay who requested primary physical custody of their children as well as joint legal custody in her August 1 filing, had earlier accused Ne-Yo of cheating in a lengthy Instagram post, referring to their time together as “eight years of lies and deception.”

Besides her “three beautiful children,” Renay added in the since-deleted social media upload that she got “nothing else but wasted years and heartache” from Ne-Yo.

Responding to this, Ne-Yo tweeted “for the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors.”

He continued, “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”