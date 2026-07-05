Nearly 59,000 Zimbabweans Return Home as Government Expands Repatriation Efforts

early 59,000 Zimbabweans Return Home as Government Expands Repatriation Efforts

The Government, working alongside humanitarian organisations, private sector partners and local authorities, has intensified efforts to assist Zimbabweans returning from South Africa, where Afrophobic attacks have forced thousands to flee.

Authorities say additional buses, food supplies, temporary accommodation and medical services have been mobilised to ensure returnees are transported home safely and treated with dignity throughout the repatriation process.

Returnees Continue to Arrive

According to figures released by the Office of the President and Cabinet, a total of 58,768 Zimbabweans had returned home by Thursday.

Of these, 11,065 were repatriated through Government-facilitated programmes, while 47,703 made their own way back into the country.

Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications, George Charamba, said the repatriation programme continues to gather momentum as authorities respond to the growing number of citizens seeking to leave South Africa.

Embassy Coordinates Movement of Citizens

Zimbabwe’s embassy and consulates in South Africa are overseeing the movement of stranded citizens from different parts of the country to the Musina Temporary Repatriation Centre before they cross into Zimbabwe.

The operation includes transporting returnees from cities such as Cape Town and Durban, while officials also provide humanitarian support to vulnerable people awaiting processing.

Charamba said around 600 Zimbabweans were being accommodated and processed at the Epping Repatriation Centre before being transferred to Musina.

Transport Fleet Boosted by Donations

Government has strengthened its transport capacity through contributions from private sector partners and philanthropists.

The Bridging Gaps Foundation, led by businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, donated 11 buses, while another six buses were provided by Paul Tungwarara. Additional buses have also been contributed by Esau Mupfumi to support the ongoing repatriation exercise.

The expanded fleet is helping authorities move increasing numbers of returnees efficiently from South Africa into Zimbabwe.

Food, Shelter and Medical Assistance Provided

Beyond transportation, returning Zimbabweans are receiving food, toiletries and temporary shelter while awaiting travel clearance.

Emergency healthcare has also been strengthened through the deployment of two ambulances at the Beitbridge Reception Centre, donated by the Higherlife Foundation and the Life Foundation.

Development partners, including the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF, No-One Sleeps Hungry and the Life Foundation, are supporting the operation by supplying food, blankets, child-friendly facilities and other essential humanitarian services.

Regional Partners Join Relief Effort

Support has also come from South African authorities and relief organisations assisting with transport logistics.

The City of Cape Town provided 16 buses that ferried Zimbabwean nationals to Musina on July 1, while the Adventist Relief and Development Agency (ADRA) donated an additional eight buses to assist with the operation in Cape Town.

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring every returning Zimbabwean is received with dignity and provided with the necessary assistance to safely reunite with their families and rebuild their lives back home.