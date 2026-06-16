Netanyahu makes clear: Israeli forces will remain in occupied territories in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.

Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the Israeli military will continue to hold what it euphemistically calls “security zones” inside all three territories. Katz stated that Netanyahu has personally made this position clear to the Trump administration.

The ceasefire deal does not mean withdrawal. Israel is openly signalling a permanent military footprint across multiple occupied territories. International law defines these areas as occupied. Israel’s choice of language does not change that fact.