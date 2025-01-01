NETIZENS ROAST SIMON MWEWA LANE OVER ‘INSENSITIVE’ POST

Netizens have camped on Simon Mwewa Lane’s Facebook page, condemning him over what they term an “insensitive” post he put up on his Facebook page earlier today.

Simon Mwewa Lane posted “YOU DUNDA HEAD ARTISTS, DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE, MUZAFA (meaning you will die)”, just a few hours after celebrated Zambian musician Wesley Chibambo, a.k.a Dandy Crazy, was involved in a road traffic accident, leaving him seriously injured, while four others died on the spot.

But this has sparked so much anger among Zambians, stating that even though his post might not be related to the accident, it was posted at the wrong time, with others saying there was a “disconnect between the brain and the tongue”.

Wana Kailiki posted in the comments, saying, “How can you really send such a message while your own Zambian musician is battling for his life? Are you really Zambian, iwe chimudala? This is inhuman, honestly. How is Dandy Crazy’s family going to feel, or his friends, after seeing your post? Mulekwatako nsoni no luse, you are old enough, and if you are claiming numbers on your page, not in that way”.

Zambian artist Jay Izzy questioned the post: “What happened to emotional intelligence?”

And music guru and icon, Sista D, commented, saying “This is disrespectful”.

Another upset netizen said, “Sometimes mwakwatako amano faza naiwe, we respect you a lot”.

And Gift Gondwe also commented, saying “Ichimufyashi ichabula amano, were you there when the accident happened?”

People have expressed frustration at his post, labeling it as inhumane and childish.

Moses Laishi said, “Apapeve wasobo bululu wanga, as in ukuluba lost. Accident kulibe ati wamwa fanta, tea or Hennessy chibuku, it can happen to anyone, anywhere, moreover, it is believed it’s the truck driver that lost control due to excessive speed”.

Samflonsa Chileshe Change rather called him a dunda head stating, “Who told you they were drinking..didn’t you read that the truck lost control..your statement sounds like it’s coming from a dunda head headquarters”

The artist’s condition is still critical and he remains admitted at the University Teaching Hospital.

ZR