Nevers Mumba clarifies ‘fool can pull a crowd’ remark after backlash



Former vice president Nevers Mumba has sought to clarify remarks he made about political crowds, saying his statement that “even a fool can pull a crowd” was misunderstood and was never intended as an insult to opposition politicians.





Lusaka, 30 June – In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, Dr Mumba explained that the comments were made during a UPND Alliance press conference, where he was asked whether large campaign crowds were a reliable indicator of electoral victory.





Dr Mumba said his response was informed by his own political experience after transitioning from church ministry into politics, where he quickly learned that attracting large crowds does not automatically translate into winning elections.





He acknowledged that his use of the phrase “even a fool can pull a crowd” had been interpreted by some people as a direct attack on politicians in the Tonse Alliance, prompting widespread criticism and differing interpretation





The former vice president insisted that the expression was merely a figure of speech intended to illustrate that crowds can gather for many reasons beyond political support.





“My point was that even a comedian, a clown or indeed anyone can attract a crowd because of the curious nature of human beings,” he said, adding that people are naturally drawn to new events and personalities.



Dr Mumba said he had further emphasised this during the press conference by stating in Bemba that “abantu balikwata ichimpwena”—meaning people are naturally curious.





He stressed that successful election campaigns require far more than impressive turnouts at rallies, arguing that victory depends on strategic organisation, scientific planning and sustained grassroots mobilisation





According to Dr Mumba, his message was intended as advice to politicians across the political divide not to base their confidence solely on crowd sizes but to focus on the extensive work required to secure votes.





He also reaffirmed his commitment to respectful political engagement, saying Zambians know him as a leader who rejects insults, abuse and personal attacks against political opponents





Dr Mumba concluded by urging the public not to distort the meaning of what he described as a well-intentioned message, adding that his political conduct continues to be guided by Zambia’s cultural values and biblical principles.



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