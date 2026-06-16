New close-range images emerge from Tu-22M3 bomber crash site in Siberia



New close-range images released from the crash site of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber show extensive damage to the aircraft after it went down during a training flight in Russia’s Irkutsk region.





The images reveal scattered wreckage across a forested area near the village of Kamenka, providing the clearest view yet of the aftermath of the incident. Russian authorities previously stated that the aircraft crashed following a suspected technical malfunction while preparing for landing.





According to official reports, the Tu-22M3 had departed from Belaya Air Base and was not carrying any weapons at the time of the accident. All four crew members successfully ejected before impact and survived.





The Tu-22M3, known by NATO as the “Backfire,” is a long-range supersonic bomber used by Russia for strategic strike missions and remains one of the most prominent aircraft in the Russian Aerospace Forces inventory.





Investigators continue to examine the wreckage as authorities work to determine the exact cause of the crash.