New Details Emerge in Fatal Shooting of DJ Warras in Joburg CBD

New details have emerged on the fatal shooting of Warrick Robert Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras.

He was gunned down in broad daylight in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

The killing has sent shockwaves through the music and business communities.

Witness Describes Brazen Daylight Shooting

According to a witness who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack, DJ Warras was found lying on the pavement in a pool of blood after being shot multiple times.

The witness said the victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the chin. Three spent cartridges, one live round and a 9mm firearm were reportedly found near the body.

The shooting took place near the corner of Von Wielligh Street, where DJ Warras had parked his silver VW Golf 6.

Attackers Open Fire as DJ Tries to Escape

The witness revealed that DJ Warras was approached by three unidentified men, who opened fire on him shortly after he parked his vehicle.

He tried to run away and attempted to draw his firearm but unfortunately he did not manage to fire any shots.

No personal belongings were taken from the victim, suggesting that robbery may not have been the primary motive.

Links to Security Company Emerge

It has also emerged that DJ Warras was involved with a security company operating in the Johannesburg CBD, reportedly linked to eviction operations in the area.

The connection has raised questions about whether the killing may be related to his business activities, though this has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed to @eNCA that DJ Warras had secured five protection orders before his murder on Tuesday.

The protection orders were against occupants of the Zambezi Building in Joburg CBD, one of which was secured last week.