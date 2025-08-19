New Orleans’ First Black Woman Mayor Faces Federal Charges Over Secret Relationship With Bodyguard

LaToya Cantrell, who became the first Black female mayor of New Orleans about 7 years ago, has been recently indicted in a case accusing her of trying to cover up a romantic relationship with her bodyguard. She now becomes the city’s first mayor charged while in office, facing allegations of fraud, conspiracy, and obstruction.

According to CNN, federal prosecutors say Cantrell and her bodyguard, Jeffrey Vappie, misused taxpayer money to fund their private meetings and out-of-town trips. Vappie allegedly claimed he was on duty while spending time with the mayor at wine tastings, getaways, and even apartments where the two met alone.

The indictment claims Cantrell arranged for Vappie to join her on at least 14 trips paid for by the city, with travel costs exceeding $70,000. One cited example was a trip in 2022, where Cantrell skipped a Miami conference to travel to Martha’s Vineyard while Vappie traveled under city funding for a different event on the same island. Prosecutors said the mayor described these trips as times “when they were truly alone.”

Authorities say the pair exchanged more than 15,000 encrypted WhatsApp messages, which were later deleted. In one exchange, Vappie recalled a 2021 trip to Scotland as “where it all started.” Investigators also claim Cantrell lied in an affidavit about when she activated auto-delete on her phone.

When a private citizen photographed the pair dining together, Cantrell reportedly filed a false police report and sought a restraining order.

Vappie, who retired from the police department in 2024, already faces charges of wire fraud and making false statements. He has pleaded not guilty.

City officials confirmed the mayor’s lawyer is reviewing the case. Cantrell has not publicly commented since July, when she last posted on her official social media account.

Her allies argue she is being unfairly targeted as a Black woman in leadership. Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Simpson dismissed that claim, saying, “It’s irrelevant that it’s romance or that it’s female.” Instead, the case is about “an incredible betrayal of people’s confidence in their own government.”

Cantrell’s second term has been turbulent, marked by clashes with the city council, a failed recall effort, and declining public support.

Meanwhile, Cantrell’s husband, attorney Jason Cantrell, died of a heart attack in August 2023. The couple shares a 15-year-old daughter.