Newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails allege Trump ‘knew about girls’

rolific sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein appears to claim Donald Trump ‘knew about the girls,’ in a series of shocking private emails that have just been released.

The US president has been named in the alleged correspondence between Epstein, who took his own life in 2019, and his partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her involvement in his sex trafficking ring.

The emails, which date as far back as 2011, appear to show the sex offender telling Maxwell that Trump had ‘spent hours’ with a victim, whose name has been redacted in the emails.

Epstein allegedly wrote: “i want you to realise that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump…[VICTIM] spent hours at my hours with him…he has never once been mentioned.”

In 2019, Epstein allegedly wrote to author Michael Wolff: “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever…of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

Trump has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes while the pair were friends, and the new emails do not prove any wrongdoing.

In 2015, Epstein and Wolff appeared to discuss Trump’s presidential campaign, in which Wolff encouraged the predator to let the future president ‘hang himself.’

“I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency,” the email read.

“You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.

“Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

The private emails have been released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, who shared excerpts of the files on X.

“Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes,” they wrote.

“Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES.”

LADbible has approached the White House for comment.

While Trump has always denied any involvement in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, he did claim to have had a falling out with him after he allegedly ‘stole’ young women working at his Mar-a-Lago spa too many times, including Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life earlier this year.

Trump previously said he supported the release of more government files relating to Epstein. While additional documents have been shared since he took office for his second term, the FBI and US Justice Department have said Epstein’s widely-rumoured ‘client list’ doesn’t exist.

Ever since, the Trump administration has been accused of ‘covering up’ the Epstein files.