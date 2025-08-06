NFF SLAMS U.S. VISA BOND POLICY AS “NE0-C0L0NIAL ARR0GANCE”



…..this policy treats African citizens not as partners, but as suspects





Lusaka, Zambia – August 6, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The National Freedom Front (NFF) has sharply criticized the United States government over its recent decision to impose pun\tive visa bond requirements on Zambian and Malawian citizens applying for visitor visas, calling the move discrim.inat0ry and emblematic of neo-c0l0nial attitudes.





Under the new policy, Zambian and Malawian applicants could be required to pay bonds of up to $15,000 as a condition for entry into the United States.





NFF Secretary General Harry Simuntala has condemned the policy as a “blatant display of ne0-c0l0nial arr0gance” and an “ins.ult to the dignity” of the Zambian people and the broader African continent.





“This policy treats African citizens not as partners, but as suspects,” Mr Simuntala stated, adding that the move undermines the principles of mutual respect and cooperation that the U.S. claims to uphold.





The NFF Secretary General expressed particular concern over the timing and political context of the decision, accusing Washington of showing disregard for Zambia’s diplomatic alignment with U.S. foreign interests.





He noted that despite the current Zambian government’s silence on global injustices—including alleged human rights vi0l.ati0ns by U.S. allies like Israel—its loyalty had been met not with respect, but with “humili.ation.”





“Africa is not a continent of desperation,” he continued. “Our lands are rich in critical minerals, agricultural abundance, and youthful innovation. We do not need to beg for acceptance or bow to foreign conditions.”





Mr Simuntala also called on African governments to treat the visa bond policy as a wake-up call and urged them to take concrete steps toward continental unity and independence.





The NFF also reiterated its long-standing support for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the swift implementation of a unified African Passport, arguing that such mechanisms are essential to defending African sovereignty in the face of what it described as “imperialist forces.”





According to Mr Simuntala, Zambia’s growing importance in the global green energy transition—due to its deposits of copper, cobalt, and other critical minerals—may be one reason for the increased U.S. pressure.





He suggested that the visa restrictions could be part of a broader geopolitical strategy aimed at coercing the Zambian government into submission.





Mr Simuntala concluded by urging the Zambian government, the African Union, and other Pan-African forces to respond collectively and decisively to what it called a “diplomatic ins.ult.”