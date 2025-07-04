NGOMA ADVISES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO TRAVEL TO SOUTH AFRICA AND APOLOGIZE TO ECL’S FAMILY





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The opposition Grassroot Patriotic Party (GPP) has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to personally intervene and negotiate with the family of the late former president Edgar Lungu regarding funeral and burial arrangements.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, party president Damiano Ngoma revealed that President Hichilema holds the key to resolving the current impasse, arguing that the government’s current approach has not yielded any positive outcome.





He suggests that the head of state should consider travelling to South Africa to engage the Lungu family directly.





Mr. Ngoma has also advised President Hichilema to issue an apology to the former first family over what he termed as perceived persecution and the stripping of Mr. Lungu’s presidential benefits.





He has further appealed to President Hichilema to immediately form a negotiation team, chaired by himself, to lead discussions with individuals who closely worked with Mr. Lungu in order to reach a dignified resolution.