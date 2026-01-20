Nicki Minaj calls media personality Don Lemon a homophobic slur after church incident in Minnesota

Rapper Nicki Minaj criticised former CNN anchor-turned independent journalist Don Lemon on social media after he livestreamed coverage of a protest that disrupted a church service in Minnesota.

On X, Minaj wrote in capital letters, “DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING,” and added, “HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

The incident stemmed from a demonstration on Sunday at Cities Church in St. Paul, where a group of protesters interrupted a Sunday worship service to challenge the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and to raise concerns about the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman who was killed by an ICE agent earlier this month during a federal enforcement operation. The shooting and immigration enforcement activity in the Minneapolis area have sparked widespread protests and heightened tensions.

Don Lemon was on site livestreaming the confrontation and reporting on the protest. Conservative figures, including Department of Justice officials, criticised Lemon’s presence at the scene and have called for legal action over the disruption of the church service. The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has said it is investigating whether federal laws prohibiting interference with worship were violated during the incident.

Lemon responded to critics by defending his coverage, saying he was reporting on events in a journalistic capacity and noting that reporting on protests is protected under the First Amendment.

President Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also weighed in, stating that the administration “will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship” and that the Department of Justice had launched a full investigation into the matter.

Minaj’s comments reflect broader national debates over media coverage, protests against federal immigration enforcement, and the role of public figures in responding to news events.