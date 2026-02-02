Nicki Minaj calls Trevor Noah gay after he brutally mocked her at the Grammys

Nicki Minaj calls Trevor Noah ‘gay,’ Jay Z a ‘ritualist, pedophile’ in X rant

Nicki Minaj has launched a series of severe and unverified allegations against colleague Jay Z and South African comedian Trevor Noah.

The accusations followed a joke he made at her expense while hosting the 2026 Grammy Awards.

While remarking on best-dressed celebrities such as John Legend and Billie Eilish, Noah went on to mention Minaj, who was not present at the venue.

“Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues,” Noah quipped, eliciting laughter from the audience.