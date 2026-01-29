Nicki Minaj flaunts ‘free’ Trump Gold Card after celebrating US President

Nicki Minaj has suggested she is a step closer to becoming an American citizen after showing off what she described as a Trump “Gold Card”.

The Trinidad-born rapper shared photos on social media on Wednesday, January 28, holding the card and said it was obtained “free of charge,” adding that she was in the process of finalising her US citizenship paperwork. In the posts, Minaj praised President Donald Trump, referring to him as her “wonderful, gracious, charming” president.

The Gold Card programme was introduced by Trump in September 2025 and is designed to fast-track US residency. Under the scheme, applicants are required to pay a $15,000 Department of Homeland Security processing fee and make a $1 million “gift” to qualify for expedited residency.

Minaj appeared to have avoided those payments, coinciding with her public appearance alongside Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, where she openly expressed her support for the president and described herself as his biggest supporter.

The Trump Account initiative is intended to fund tax-advantaged investment accounts for US citizens under the age of 18. The administration has pledged to provide $1,000 to every citizen born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, to open the accounts. Minaj has reportedly pledged donations of $150,000 and $300,000 to support the programme.

In recent months, the rapper has been vocal in backing Trump and his administration, marking a notable shift from her earlier views. In 2018, Minaj revealed she entered the US as an undocumented immigrant and criticised family separation policies at the time.

Earlier this week, she also made a surprise appearance at the White House, where she greeted auto workers while Trump looked on.