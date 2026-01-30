Nicki Minaj Flaunts Trump ‘Gold Card’, Fast-Tracks US Citizenship





Rap superstar Nicki Minaj has responded to calls for her deportation in a major way. On Wednesday, January 28, the artist shared a photo of President Donald Trump’s exclusive “Gold Card,” signaling that she is officially finalizing her process to become a United States citizen.





The Deportation Threat



This development follows a wave of backlash in late 2025, where a viral petition demanded that Minaj be deported to her native Trinidad and Tobago. Critics had cited her marriage to Kenneth Petty and her alleged harassment of Jay-Z and Beyoncé as reasons for her removal. Although Minaj has lived in the US since childhood and pays millions in taxes, she revealed in 2024 that she was still a legal permanent resident, not a citizen.





The “Gold Card” Flex



Now, the rapper suggests her citizenship is being expedited due to her public support for President Trump. While reports indicate that acquiring the “Gold Card” typically requires a $1 million contribution to the US Treasury and a $15,000 processing fee, Minaj claimed she received hers for free.





Taunting the Haters



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she mocked those who signed the petition, sarcastically thanking them for motivating her to solidify her status with the help of the President.





She captioned the photo simply:



“Welp…”



She further wrote:



“Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. Finalising that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge.”