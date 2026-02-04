Nicki Minaj has never won a GRAMMY, while Tyla—who just entered the global scene—has already won two.





Nicki has been nominated 12 times without a single win, while Tyla was nominated twice and won both.





So the question is:

Is talent not enough for Nicki Minaj to win a GRAMMY, or does the industry simply not want to reward her❓





Other female rappers like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have GRAMMY Awards,

so why hasn’t Nicki been able to secure one❓





Or is the “Rap Queen” title is just a mare word that can’t be proven❓