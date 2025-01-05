Nicki Minaj sued by former manager for alleged assault and emotional distress

Nicki Minaj is facing a lawsuit from Brandon Garrett, who claims to have served as her manager during her 2024 tour. Garrett alleges that the rapper physically assaulted him and caused emotional distress following an incident after her April concert in Detroit.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the lawsuit, filed by high-profile attorney Thomas Feher, details an explosive confrontation in Minaj’s dressing room. Garrett says he had been sent on an errand after the concert and was called into the dressing room upon his return, where Minaj was meeting with her team.

Garrett alleges that the 42-year-old rapper became enraged upon learning he had once delegated the task of picking up her prescription to someone else. He claims Minaj berated him, shouting, “Are you fing crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your fing mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your fing teeth. You’re a dead man walking. You just fed up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it.”

In his account, Garrett says the tirade escalated, with Minaj declaring his life was “over” before striking him on the side of his face with an open hand. He claims the blow caused his head to snap back, sending his hat flying.

Garrett further alleges that as Minaj’s security team moved in, she struck his wrist, causing him to drop documents he was holding. Minaj then reportedly ordered him out of the room, and he claims he retreated to a restroom, locking himself inside for hours in fear for his safety.

The lawsuit states that Garrett experienced physical pain in his face and wrist and was stranded in Detroit after being denied access to the tour bus heading back to Chicago.

Garrett is suing Minaj for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, seeking damages for the alleged incident.

Nicki Minaj’s representatives have not yet commented on the lawsuit.