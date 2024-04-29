Nico Williams accuses Atletico fans of racism

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams scored in their 3-1 La Liga defeat at Atletico Madrid, where he accused a section of home fans of racially abusing him.

The Spain winger requested referee Juan Martinez to halt the match midway through the first half at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano.

The game was paused for an announcement to the crowd, and Atletico players Antoine Griezmann and Jose Maria Gimenez seemed to urge their fans to cease the chanting before play resumed.

“I have gone to take a corner and I have heard monkey sounds,” 21-year-old Williams told DAZN.

“There are stupid people everywhere, but nothing happens. We have to keep working.

“I hope this changes little by little because in the end we are fighting internally and externally against this.”

Williams faced booing from some fans throughout the match, which escalated when the game was halted and continued even after he scored the equalizer just before half-time.

Talking about his goal celebration, he said: “It comes with a bit of anger.

“It is not normal that they still insult you because of your skin tone.”

Williams’ brother and team-mate Inaki Williams said: “The jeers should be directed at the people who said the insults and not at the victim.”

Writing on social media, Atletico said the club were “against any act of racism or hatred”.

A La Liga statement read: “There’s no place for racist or hateful behaviour in sport.

“La Liga vehemently condemns any racist acts and will continue working to eradicate this inexcusable behaviour from our sport.”

Williams scored to equalize Rodrigo de Paul’s opener, but Angel Correa’s goal early in the second half and an own goal from Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon secured Atletico’s victory. Atletico is now six points ahead of fifth-placed Athletic with five games remaining this season, putting them in a strong position to secure Champions League football next season.

Last month, Real Madrid lodged a complaint with Spanish legal authorities after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing Atletico fans chanting a racist slur aimed at Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.