🇳🇪🇮🇷Niger republic has signed the agreement of security and trade with the red Islamic republic of Iran





Niger government has announced a new coalition agreement with Iran for the development of security and industries. Reports indicate the deal includes military coordination, training, and possible establishment of a manufacturing industry of war vehicles and security equipment in Nigeria.





During a meeting held by two national security agencies in Niamey, an agreement was signed to strengthen security information exchange and fight terrorism in the Sahel region.





Commentators see this collaboration will help strengthen industries and develop new domestic security tools, especially as Nigeria strives to expand its relations with global regions after the country’s political changes.





Some reports also indicate that the two countries are looking at ways to boost economic and security technologies in order to reduce reliance on Western countries.



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