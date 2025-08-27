Nigeria ranked second on the list of countries with most paternity fraud

With infidelity among married women on the rise, DNA tests has been a resort for men these days as they seek not to make the wrong investment.

It seems it’s not only internet fraud that the people of Nigeria is into. The country is now ranked second on the global list of paternity fraud.

Nigeria continues to grapple with one of the highest rates of paternity fraud globally, ranking second only to Jamaica, according to recent data and reports.

The Smart DNA 2025 Annual DNA Testing Report, analyzing cases from July 2024 to June 2025, revealed that 25% of paternity tests conducted at their Lagos-based center returned negative results, meaning one in four men tested were not the biological fathers of the children in question.

This marks a slight decrease from the 27% recorded in 2024 but underscores a persistent trend of paternity uncertainty in the country.

The report highlights that firstborn children, particularly sons, are disproportionately affected, with 64% of negative paternity test results involving firstborn sons.

Jamaica was at the top with a paternity fraud rate of 34.6%, followed by Nigeria at approximately 25-30%.

Other countries cited in available data include Canada, ranked third with a rate of 2.8%, the United Kingdom, fourth at 1.6%, and France, fifth at 1.4%.