Nigeria wants to play the 2026 World Cup, and has officially filed a complaint to FIFA stating that DR Congo deceived FIFA to register their ineligible players!





According to Nigerian Football Federation secretary Dr Sanusi Mohamed, “The Congolese law says you cannot have a dual nationality. Wan Bissaka has European passport, there are so many of them that have European passport. Some of them French passport, some of them Dutch passport. The rules are very clear.

FIFA rule is different from DR Congo rule, that’s why FIFA cleared them. FIFA regulation says once you have the passport of your country you are eligible. As far as FIFA is concerned, they are eligible that’s why they have cleared them, but our contention is FIFA was deceived into clearing them.

It is not the responsibility of FIFA to make sure that regulations of Congo are being implemented. FIFA goes by its own regulations and it was on basis of what was presented to FIFA that FIFA cleared them, but we are saying it was fraudulent.”



Ade Divine