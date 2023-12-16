Nigerian Entertainers Who Died In 2023

The Nigerian entertainment industry, known for its captivating sounds of Afrobeat music and the enthralling performances in its movies witnessed the death of several celebrities in 2023.

This report honours their legacies and celebrate the lives they lived.

Here are the entertainers that passed away in 2023:

1. Peace Anyiam- Osigwe

Trailblazing filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, died on Tuesday, January 10, in a hospital in Lagos State.

Anyiam-Osigwe, who was also the President of the Association of Movie Producers, founded the Africa Film Academy in 2005, with the award ceremony reputed to be one of the most recognised awards for Africans in film-making. In 2020, she emerged as the National President of The Association of Movie Producers.

2. Sunday Akanbi Akinola

Veteran actor, Sunday Akanbi Akinola, who became popular for his role as “Mogaji “ in the series “ Feyikogbon” which aired on NTA channel 7 in the southwestern Nigeria in the 1980’s, died on January 9, 2023 of kidney failure at the age of 80.

3. Femi Ogunrombi, aka Papa Ajasco

Femi Ogunrombi who played the role of Papa Ajasco in Wale Adenuga’s comedy series, died on January 14, 2023.

His character in the TV comedy series was known for his portly belly and hitting his head while saying “Ojigbigbigbi.”

4. Favour Daniels

Nigerian comedian and actress, Favour Agiounim Daniels, who gained popularity through her skits on social media, passed away at the age of 26 on February, 5 2023. She allegedly died in a boat accident.

5. Ojo Arowosafe

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, died on Tuesday, March 7, at the age of 66, after a protracted illness. Fadeyi Oloro is popularly known for his oratory skills in reciting Yoruba incantations. He rose to fame after acting the movie ‘Arelu’ in the late 80’s. He also acted in movies like Inubibi, Anike Olufa and Akoni mefa among others.

6. Obinna Nwafor

Veteran actor and movie producer Obinna Nwafor, also known as Saint Obi, passed on at the age of 57 on May 7, 2023. The thespian passed on after battling with an undisclosed ailment. He was laid to rest on August 18, 2023, in his hometown, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.

In 2001, he produced his first movie titled, ‘Take Me to Maama’. He also acted in many movies including, ‘State of Emergency’, ‘Sakobi’, ‘Goodbye Tomorrow’, ‘Festival of Fire’, and ‘Heart of Gold’.

7. Adedigba Mukaila

Veteran actor Adedigba Mukaila, best known by his stage name ‘Alafin Oro’, died on May 13, 2023.

8. Murphy Afolabi

Popular Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, passed away on May 14, 2023, just a few days after celebrating his 49th birthday. He was said to have fallen down in the bathroom at his house in Ikorodu, Lagos, that Sunday morning.

Born on May 5, 1974, Murphy began acting at a young age. The actor shot to fame following his role in the movie ‘Omo Rapala.’

9. Chikezie Uwazie

Nollywood actor Chikezie Uwazie who also died on Sunday, May 14, reportedly passed after undergoing brain surgery in the United States. His death was announced by colleague, Obey Etok, via her Instagram page.

10. Chris Mba

Veteran pop singer, Chris Mba, died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after a long battle with heart issues. The musician, who was famous in the 1980s for his jerry curl and hits like ‘Funky Situation’, ‘Baby Don’t Cry’, ‘Making My Way’ and ‘Love Everlasting’, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

11. Afeez Agoro

Popular Nollywood actor widely regarded as the tallest man in Nigeria, Afeez Agoro Oladimeji, passed away on June 15 after a prolonged illness. Before his demise, Agoro was 7ft 4in tall. The intimidating height of the deceased, who was featured in some movies, attracted stares wherever he went.

12. Ilerioluwa Aloba

Nigerian artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27 under questionable circumstances, with videos of the singer being bullied and assaulted resurfacing after his demise. He was known for his hit songs Feel Good, Peace, Ponmo, Beast and Peace, Sorry, Ko Por Ke, among others.

13. Cindy Amadi

Nollywood actress, Cindy Amadi, who is known for her role in the lesbian-themed movie titled, “Ife”, also died in September 2023. The producers of the movie, “Ife”, disclosed her demise in a statement on their Instagram page on Thursday, Sept 14.

14. Oluyemi Adeyemi

Veteran Nollywood actor, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi, popularly known as Suara, died on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Adeyemi rose to fame with his role in the 2001 Wale Adenuga hit series, ‘Super Story.’