Nigeria’s President has received approval to deploy troops into Benin Republic after the recent coup attempt.





The mission is being presented as a military intervention to support constitutional order, but the development is already raising tension and questions across the region.





Reports suggest that many Beninese civilians are not in support of the intervention, and observers are wondering what would happen if ordinary people or sections of the Beninese military decide to resist the foreign presence.





There are also growing fears, especially online, that the move could shift from temporary assistance to something more long-term with some speculating about political dominance or influence, given the historic and ethnic ties between parts of Benin and western Nigeria.