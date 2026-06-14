Nine Ethiopians Found Hidden in Trucks



By Mwila Nsofu



Two Zimbabwean truck drivers have been apprehended for allegedly aiding and abetting the illegal entry of nine Ethiopian nationals into Zambia.





JOEL MHENYU, 53, and PFIDZAI CHIPURIRO, 36, were intercepted by the Immigration Department in Kazungula District, Southern Province, on Saturday, June 13, 2026, as they attempted to leave Zambia through the Kazungula Border en route to South Africa.





Immigration Department Chief Public Relations Officer, NAMATI NSHIINKA, says the immigration officers discovered nine Ethiopian men, aged between 20 and 33, concealed in compartments within the chassis of two Volvo trucks during the operation.





Mr. NSHIINKA says the Ethiopian nationals were subsequently apprehended for failing to appear before the nearest Immigration Officer when exiting Zambia, contrary to the provisions of the Immigration and Deportation Act, Chapter 123 of the Laws of Zambia.





He says preliminary investigations suggest that the Ethiopian nationals had been hidden inside the trucks in an apparent attempt to evade immigration controls while leaving the country.





Mr. NSHIINKA told ZNBC News that the Department has launched further investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attempted illegal exit and determine the extent of the two drivers’ involvement in facilitating the unlawful movement of the Ethiopian nationals.