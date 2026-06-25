NJOBVU URGES TONSE ALLIANCE TO FACILITATE LUNGU’S BURIAL IN ZAMBIA



Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has commended the Zambian Government for accepting the ruling of the South African Supreme Court regarding the burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, describing the decision as an important step towards bringing closure to the matter.





In a statement issued today, Njobvu said the court’s ruling had effectively cleared the way for the late former Head of State to be laid to rest and called on leaders within the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance to place national interest above political considerations.





“I commend Government for accepting the South African Supreme Court’s decision on President ECL’s burial. This ruling clears the path for our former Head of State to be laid to rest,” Njobvu said.





The opposition leader urged Tonse Alliance officials to demonstrate statesmanship by encouraging the Lungu family to facilitate the return of the former president’s remains to Zambia for burial.





According to Njobvu, President Lungu dedicated a significant part of his life to serving the country and should be accorded the dignity and honour befitting a former Republican President.





“I urge Tonse Pamodzi Alliance leaders to rise above politics, demonstrate leadership and encourage the Lungu family to return President Lungu’s body to Zambia. He lived here, he served here, and he deserves to be buried here with the honour due to a former President,” he stated.





The burial of former President Edgar Lungu has remained a matter of national interest, attracting attention from political stakeholders, legal experts and members of the public both in Zambia and South Africa.



©️ Kumwesu | June 25, 2025