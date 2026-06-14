NKOMBO REFUSES TO DISCUSS BILL 7 ALLEGATIONS, DISMISSES MUNDUBILE ALLIANCE CLAIMS.





By Michael Himusa Jnr



Mazabuka Central independent aspiring parliamentary candidate Gary Nkombo has vowed to remain silent on allegations that he did not vote for Bill 7.





Speaking to supporters at Ndeke School Grounds, Mr. Nkombo declined to comment on the controversy, saying discussing Bill 7 would not benefit anyone.





His remarks come a day after President Hakainde Hichilema, while addressing a gathering in Solwezi, disclosed that Mr. Nkombo was among four Members of Parliament who allegedly did not vote for Bill 7.





President Hichilema further stated that the ruling party had to seek support from MPs from other political parties to secure enough votes for the legislation.





Addressing the crowd while wearing a shirt that was torn during an attack at the nomination filing process, Mr. Nkombo said he had deliberately chosen not to respond to issues surrounding Bill 7.





He explained that commenting on the matter could lead him to make mistakes and that he preferred to remain silent.



Mr. Nkombo added that those who do not support him are free not to vote for him, while those who believe in his leadership should continue backing his candidature.





The former minister also dismissed claims linking him to the NRPUP and Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile.





Mr. Nkombo said he could not join Mr. Mundubile’s political camp because he was among the UPND members who played a role in removing the Patriotic Front from government when Mr. Mundubile served under the previous administration.





He further alleged that some individuals were producing T-shirts bearing both his image and that of Mr. Mundubile in an attempt to create the impression that the two were politically aligned.