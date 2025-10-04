Nkosi Mandla Mandela among activists detained by Israel, Mandela calls for immediate release





Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela has added his voice to the growing global condemnation following the interception of a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza by Israeli authorities.





The flotilla, aimed at delivering aid to besieged Palestinians, included Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and nearly 500 other international activists.





In a statement released on Thursday, Melisizwe Mandela described the detention as “unlawful and inhumane,” emphasizing that the flotilla’s mission was one of peace, solidarity, and humanitarian aid not conflict.





He called on the international community, including the United Nations and the African Union, to intervene and ensure the immediate and safe release of those detained.





“History will remember the courage of these activists who refused to look away,” Mandela said, invoking the words of his grandfather: “Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinian people.” He added that the struggle of the Palestinian people is intrinsically linked to the global fight for justice and human rights.





The statement concludes with a resounding call: “FREE MANDELA. FREE GAZA. FREE PALESTINE.”





The detention has sparked widespread criticism from human rights organizations and world leaders, further intensifying calls for international action to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.