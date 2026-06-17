No African is illegal in Africa. If you believe that an African can be illegal in Africa then you are not a revolutionary- Daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, Thuthukile Zuma

Daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, Thuthukile Zuma has joined the debate on immigration, economic issues and wrongful labeling of African immigrants in South Africa.





She mentioned that, she “strongly detests xenophobia;” while arguing that the country’s core struggles such as poverty and landlessness would remain even if foreign nationals leave South Africa.





“No African is illegal in Africa. If you believe that an African can be illegal in Africa then you are not a revolutionary. We must reject the notion of an illegal foreigner. Africans can be undocumented but they cannot be illegal,” she said, adding further that:





“If you could afford to live where u like, work where u like, take ur children to any school and afford to enjoy a family dinner at ur favourite restaurant, would you care that a Zimbabwean is ur waiter?”





Interestingly, her stance directly contradicts recent remarks made by her father, MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, who questioned foreign nationals taking up local trading spaces.





Critics say Jacob Zuma is a politician who will say anything for the votes. Zuma was on same page with his daughter when he was President and actually condemned Xenophobic attacks during his tenure as president.



What are your thoughts on her comment? Let’s talk below