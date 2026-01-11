NO EMPTY SEATS, ONLY OVERFLOW – ANC STILL LOVED AND TRUSTED BY THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH AFRICA





The ANC rally in the North West Province at Moruleng Stadium near Rustenburg was a powerful sight. The stadium was completely full, with no empty seats and even overflowing crowds outside, showing massive support from the people.





This huge turnout proves that the ANC is still loved by the majority of South Africans. People came out in numbers because they still believe in the movement that liberated the country from apartheid, brought freedom in 1994, gave South Africans the right to vote, a progressive Constitution, RDP houses, social grants, access to education, healthcare, and opportunities that Black people were denied for generations.





The packed stadium also showed strong support for President Cyril Ramaphosa, with many South Africans still trusting his leadership and believing in his rule to take the country forward, fix the economy, and protect democracy.





A full stadium never lies.

The people have spoken: the ANC is still supported, still trusted, and still loved by the masses.