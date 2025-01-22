NO HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN ZAMBIA – ANDERSON BANDA



January 22, 2025



LUSAKA – UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairman, Anderson Banda says assertions being driven by the opposition that there is increased human rights abuses under UPND Government must not be tolerated.



Mr Banda said it is unfortunate that the opposition are misleading the public that UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur, Irene Khan, is in the country to investigate human rights abuses.



Speaking at a Press Briefing this morning, Mr Banda said it must be noted that Ms Khan who is visiting Zambia came at an invitation by President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government.





He said it is important for Ms Khan to have access without hindrances to all the key stakeholders that she wants to meet.



“We know opposition party members have been sending information against the government to the UN that there was human rights abuse and that their freedoms of opinion and expression were curtailed,” he said.





Mr Banda said Ms Khan’s invitation is meant to enable her see for herself that the country has freedom of expression and opinion.



He said Ms Khan, who is in the country, has unrestricted access to all key stakeholders that she wants to meet on her mission while in the country.





And Mr Banda said the opposition are paddling lies that Ms Khan, a human rights activist, is in the country to assess the right to freedom of expression and opinion among Zambians after being prompted by the opposition.



He said Ms Khan was invited by the Government and she has been given access to meet various stakeholders, among them leaders of civil society organizations, during her stay.





Meanwhile, Mr Banda said UPND Youths have been deployed to help Government and ZNS monitor trading inflating the price of mealie meal.





Supporting ZNS initiative to seize mealie meal being sold at an inflated price in Menderes, Mr Banda said traders found selling ZNS mealie meal at an inflated price must be reported.



