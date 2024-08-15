NO MONEY TRAIL HAS BEEN SHOWN BY DALITSO TO PROVE EDGAR LUNGU BOUGHT HIM HIS PROPERTIES

NO MONEY TRAIL HAS BEEN SHOWN BY DALITSO TO PROVE LUNGU BOUGHT HIM HIS PROPERTIES



THE State says former president Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso has not produced a money trail to prove that his father bought him a fleet of vehicles, pieces of land and a gas station.



It says though the properties belong to Saloid Traders limited, they were not legally acquired and they are tainted property as Dalitso has not produced evidence that his father had the financial muscle to buy all the properties.



In this matter, that State wants to have 69 vehicles worth over K24 million and 25 pieces of land dotted across the country in Kanakantapa of Chongwe district, Chibombo, Chisamba, Solwezi, Masaiti in Ndola district, Chilanga, Petauke and Nakonde belonging to Dalitso confiscated on reasons that they were acquired through grand corruption.



Dalitso filed an affidavit in opposition to the motion moved by the Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri to have his property forfeited to the State.



He told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that he did not engage in crime to acquire the pricy cars, gas station and pieces of land across the country, saying the former president heavily invested in him by gifting him the properties.



Dalitso said though he did not earn much from his job his properties were legally acquired with the assistance of his parents as Saloid Traders limited is a family business which is owned by his father Edgar.



But in an affidavit in reply to affidavit in opposition to affidavit in support of notice of motion, Pardon Liuma a detective inspector at police headquarters under the criminal investigations department said Dalitso has not produced evidence proving that the Toyota Land cruiser bearing registration no.BAT 3703 registered under saloid Traders was bought by his father, Edgar.



“I wish to state that Dalitso has not produced any documentation or evidence to substantiate his assertion that the subject vehicles registered under saloid Traders limited were bought by his father,”Lima said.



“Dalitso’s father Edgar has not appearance as an interested party in this matter to categorically state that the motor vehicles were bought by him.”



He said Dalitso has not proven to the EFCC that Lungu had the means to purchase the subject motor vehicles.



“I wish to state that contrary to the assertion made by Dalitso, the credit sale agreement produced shows that only two Shacman Tipper trucks were purchased by Saloid Traders limited.



Dalitso, has not produced any evidence to demonstrate that the subject four motor vehicles found concealed in a warehouse at Ndozo lodge are the same as the two motor vehicles in the credit sale agreement,” Liuma argued.



“Dalitso has not exhibited the lease to show that the four motor vehicles concealed in a warehouse at Ndozo lodge were used under normal business operations and were hired out to various clients under the normal course of business.”



He said no bank transfers or receipts to show that Toyota Land cruiser bearing registration number BLA 5922 was paid for by his father have been exhibited.



“Lungu has not entered appearance and not demonstrated the source of the funds allegedly used to purchase the subject motor vehicle. I contend that Dalitso has not produced any evidence that his father mainly financed the purchase of the subject vehicles at different times and prices,” Liuma said.



He clarified that the value of the 48 motor vehicles at K23,050,842.49 was obtained from the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).



“I aver that the interested party has not exhibited any document to show that his father facilitated and financed the purchase of the motor vehicles but admit that the interested party owns a filling station operated by Saloid Traders on a lease to Total Energies at $8,000 per month,” Liuma said.



“I wish to state that the interested party has failed to produce any evidence of the other various sources of income that he alleges financed the running of the business of Saloid Traders limited.”



He said Dalitso did not prove that Saloid Traders Limited is a family business as the records at PACRA only shows him and his wife, as directors and shareholders of Saloid Traders limited.



“Properties listed in the affidavit in support belong to Dalitso and that they are proceeds of crime as Dalitso failed to produce evidence that the same were legitimately acquired,”Liuma said.



“Dalitso has not exhibited any proof supporting the assertion that his parents assisted him in the acquisition of the assets subject for forfeiture as he has not indicated whether his parents deposited the money into this bank account or gave it to him as cash, or whether his father paid directly for the purchase of the property.”



He added that there is no traceable sources of income relating to the acquisition of property hence it must be forfeited.



Kalemba