🇺🇸⚔️ “NO MORE BANKROLLING WEALTHY NATO MEMBERS” – Hegseth Tells Allies: America Needs Partners, Not Protectorates





US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a blunt message at the Shangri‑La Dialogue in Singapore: the era of subsidising Europe’s defence is over. Washington is shifting resources to the Indo‑Pacific – to counter China.





💰 “The era of the United States subsidizing the defense of wealthy nations is over. We need partners, not protectorates.”





🇪🇺 Hegseth called 2% of GDP contributions “freeloading” – even though all 32 NATO members met the 2% benchmark for the first time in 2025.





🎯 The push for higher allied spending is linked to a strategic shift toward the Indo‑Pacific and countering “Chinese hegemony.”





📊 The US still accounts for 60‑62% of NATO’s total military spending.





🛡️ Last year, NATO members agreed to work toward 5% of GDP on defence by 2035 – a target Spain called “unreasonable,” with Belgium and Slovakia also raising concerns.