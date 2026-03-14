NO ONE SHOULD EXCEED K20,000 MONTHLY IF CONTRIBUTING‎… our campaign relies entirely on voluntary contributions from Zambians – JOHN SANGWA

‎NO ONE SHOULD EXCEED K20,000 MONTHLY IF CONTRIBUTING – SANGWA

‎… our campaign relies entirely on voluntary contributions from Zambians



‎‎Movement for National Renewal (MNR) founder John Sangwa says no one should contribute more than K20,000 towards his political movement in order to preserve broad participation and prevent the concentration of financial influence.



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‎In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Sangwa stated that his campaign relied on the voluntary contributions from Zambians



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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/no-one-should-exceed-k20000-monthly-if-contributing-sangwa-our-campaign-relies-on-voluntary-contributions-from-zambians/